Catherine Ellen Kraft

DECATUR -- Catherine Ellen (Jones) Voyles Kraft of Decatur was called home to Jesus on May 17, 2020 at age 97.

She will be laid to rest at Friends Creek Cemetery with a graveside service. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Catherine was born April 25,1923 in Decatur, Illinois to Earl Jones and Eva (Tuttle) Jones. Catherine married Vernice Voyles. While he fought in WWII, Catherine worked at the Houdaille-Hershey Plant in Decatur making a part for the secret Manhatten Project. After the war, Catherine and Vernice moved to Oreana where they raised their family. She later worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital in housekeeping. After Vernice's death she married Wilbur Kraft. She loved God, her family, traveling around the United States, watching the birds, and growing flowers.

Catherine is survived by her brother, Edmund (Ivadean) Jones, her sister, Donna Logan, her niece Doris (Bill) Gustafson, her children, Sandra Voyles, Marilynn McKinney, and Vernon (Ken) Voyles, grandchildren, Mark (Rachael) McKinney, Eric (Michelle) McKinney, and Marleah McKinney, great grandchildren, Sierra, Raven, Jensyn, Hannah, Maya, Katie, and Jack.