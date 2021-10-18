DECATUR — Catherine Helfrich, of Decatur and formerly of St. Louis, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, ten days shy of her 97th birthday.

Loving wife of the late Bernard Helfrich; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Meyer (Fuchs); dear twin sister of the late Florence Meyer and sister of the late Joseph (Earleen) Meyer; sister-in-law of the late Betty Neville; cherished aunt of the late Jeanne Meyer and survived by Jim (Leslie) Meyer and great-nephew Joe (Madison) Meyer.

Catherine was a long time employee of White Rogers in St. Louis and a very accomplished bowler and bingo master. In retirement, Catherine traveled and was active in her parish.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur. Visitation will be thirty minutes before the service at the church. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be to Masses or directed to Catholic Charities.