HARTLAND, Michigan — Catherine L. Innes, a resident of Hartland Township, passed away on March 23, 2022, at the age of 78.

Kati was raised along with her two older brothers in the small town of Maroa, IL. From her brothers, she developed a strong sense of humility and self-preservation, lest she get too big of a head. Later in life, they would both dote on her and make sure that she came through every illness and surgery, always knowing that she was loved and cared for.

On her parent's insistence that their daughter receive her full education, she later attended Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, where she would fortuitously be hit by a large chunk of jello while cleaning trays in the cafeteria. Through that incident, she met Barbara Muirhead, her college roommate. They shared birthdays that were a day apart in February, and Barb told her: "You should meet Bob, my boyfriend's brother. His birthday is the same day as yours." And as a bridesmaid in Barb's wedding, she would meet Bob, whom she married on June 28, 1969. They would go on to share two children, five grandchildren, and 52-years of marriage.

Kati taught in both Clinton, IL, and Wayne-Westland, MI, schools before leaving to raise her children. She went back to teaching at Jackson Early Childhood Center in Livonia in the early 1980s. She taught pre-school there until her retirement in 2004.

Post-retirement, she enjoyed golfing with her friends from Jackson pre-school, curating crafts for her grandchildren, and singing in the Cornerstone EPC choir. She also travelled extensively with her husband and kept up with her many friends (including "the Bob's" as they were called... because they were all married to "Bob's").

Kati is survived by Robert, her husband of 52-years; daughter, Susan (Malcolm) Macaulay; and son, Robert (Carrie) Innes. Cherished grandchildren: Carolyn, Max, Rachel, Mla and Emily; dear brother, John (Susie) Crabtree.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Mabel Crabtree; brother, Edward (Charlotte) Crabtree.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 9455 Hilton Road, Brighton. Livestreaming link of of Kati's services will be posted once details are confirmed.

