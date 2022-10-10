March 7, 1931 - Oct. 8, 2022

MONTICELLO — Catherine M. Sample, 91, of Monticello, formerly of Cisco, passed away at 5:49 a.m., on October 8, 2022, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Catherine was born on March 7, 1931, in Kingman, IN, the daughter of Eaustin and Mary (Barker) Crowder. She married Glenwood Sample on January 11, 1949, in Lowell, IN. He passed away on December 5, 2003.

Catherine is survived by her sons: Glenn J. Sample (Cheryl) of Maroa, Alan Sample of Argenta, Jeffrey Sample of Salt Lake, UT, Jerry Sample (Shelly) of Monticello, Ronnie Sample of Argenta; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley McMasters of Cates, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Donald "Tootie", and brothers: Sam and Dale Crowder.

Catherine retired as a cook for Tatman Village, Monticello. Catherine was very creative and artistic. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, making jewelry, and collecting Beanie Babies.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

Memorials may be made to Maple Point Activities.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.