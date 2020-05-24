DECATUR -- Catherine Maurene (Hays) Bauer, of Decatur, was called home to Jesus on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 94.
Catherine was born July 28, 1925, in Decatur, the daughter of Charles P. Hayes and Martha T. (Dannewitz) Hayes. She married Curtis L. Bauer on December 28, 1942. Catherine worked at and retired from A.D.M. A member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Catherine had a variety of interests throughout her life. When her children attended South Shores School, she was very active in the P.T.A. She was an active Kiwanian and a diehard bridge player. Her biggest love was the Juvae Jazz performances.
Surviving are her son, David of Southern Illinois; daughter, Barbara Bauer of Dixon, IL; very special friends, Jerry and Susie Bean; special neighbors, Franny and Melvoy Mackins and several nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother.
Special thanks to the entire staff at Hickory Point Christian Village and the nurses from Safe Haven Hospice. Thank you also to Fr. Joe Molloy for all his visits and prayers.
Private family graveside services will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL.
Memorials may be sent to Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
