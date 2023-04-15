June 14, 1948 - April 13, 2023

MONTICELLO — Catherine Tyler, 74, of Monticello, passed away at 11:19 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her residence.

Cathy was born June 14, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Fred and Ethel Othello (Taylor) Remmers. She married Keith Tyler on August 22, 1992, in Cisco, IL.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Keith Tyler of Monticello; her children: Jared (Desiree) Fink of Buckeye, AZ, John Fink of Boise, ID, Cynthia Shubert of Monticello; stepchildren: Kara (Chris) Olsen of Monticello, Erica Tyler of Ivesdale, Kirsten (Ben) Zumbahlen of Tolono, Drew (Brittany) Tyler of Manteno; grandchildren: Kaelen Olsen, Ryan Olsen, Sydney Shubert, Logan Zumbahlen, Paige Fair, Tyler Olsen, Chloe Fink, Colton Shubert, Caden Fink, Conor Zumbahlen, Norah Zumbahlen, Brennan Tyler, Noah Tyler; and brother, Joe (Kathy) Remmers of Cisco. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Miles; and brothers: Fred "Buzz" Remmers, Jr., and Jonnie Remmers.

Cathy was a secretary at the University of Illinois. She was a member of the Cisco United Methodist Church. Cathy enjoyed nature, birdwatching, gardening, traveling, and woodworking. She loved spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren (especially attending their sports and school plays), her dogs and all animals in general.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with visitation prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.

Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter, Monticello Beautification Program, or an organization of the Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.