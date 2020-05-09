Cathy Lynette Shaw

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Cathy Lynnette (Brewner) Shaw passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Naples, ID.

Cathy was born March 8, 1955 in Decatur, IL to Donovan & Edna Jenese (Crum) Brewner Sr.

Surviving are her mother; daughters Karyn (Jared) Messner of Modesto, CA and Brandi Shaw of Post Falls, ID; grandchildren; Justin & Shawntea; sister, Debi Smith of Auburn, IL; brothers, Howie (Leilani) Brewner of Oakley, IL and Don (Bev) Brewner of Decatur, IL.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father and great-nephew, Xavier.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.