Cathy Lynette Shaw

DECATUR -- Cathy Lynnette (Brewner) Shaw passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Naples, ID.

Cathy was born March 8, 1955 in Decatur, IL to Donovan & Edna Jenese (Crum) Brewner Sr.

Surviving are her mother; daughters Karyn (Jared) Messner of Modesto, CA and Brandi Shaw of Post Falls, ID; grandchildren; Justin & Shawntea; sister, Debi Smith of Auburn, IL; brothers, Howie (Leilani) Brewner of Oakley, IL and Don (Bev) Brewner of Decatur, IL.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father and great-nephew, Xavier.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.

