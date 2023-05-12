May 5, 1961 - May 10, 2023

ARGENTA — Cathy Lynn (Cowell) Miller, 62, of Argenta, IL, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 10, 2023, from the ravages of cancer.

Cathy was born on May 5, 1961, in Wilmington, OH, to Charles and Mary Cowell. She had two sisters: Debbie (Ron) Sloan and Terri (Tony) Jennings. Cathy married James (Jim) Miller April 14, 1979, and they had three children: Brandon (Leslie), Derek (Ariel), and Trenton (Tiffany). Cathy also had five grandchildren: Dylan, Delanee (Joseph), Rylee, Reese, and Bella.

Cathy earned her EMT license and spent much time volunteering for the Argenta Fire Department. Cathy attended Maroa-Forsyth High School where she was a part of the pom-pom squad and choir along with participating in other school activities. Cathy's proudest achievement was being a devoted mother to her boys, a loving wife to Jim, and a doting grandmother. She was an animal lover and a friend to all.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and her sister, Debbie.

Special thanks to the Hospice Care Team who provided love and extraordinary care for Cathy and her family. Their dedication is admirable and much appreciated.

A private service for her family will be held at a future date. If you would like to remember Cathy, please send donations in her name to the Maroa Christian Church, 430 E. Main St, Maroa, IL, 61756.