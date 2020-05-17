DECATUR -- CB (Bill) Smith, of Santa Monica, California and formerly of Cerro Gordo and Decatur Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the tender age of 97.
He was born on January 24, 1923 in Kansas City, Missouri. Upon graduation from Cerro Gordo High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served during World War II aboard the USS Spearfish and USS Seal submarines. After the war, he worked as a welder and crane operator at Mississippi Valley Structural Steel Co. in Decatur for over 30 years, retiring in 1977. Additionally, he served as a deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
He lived life to the fullest and touched so many people along the way. He was passionate about playing roque and croquet, traveling to tournaments across the country, and winning national championships in both sports. He loved playing games of all kinds with his family and friends including poker, backgammon, and cribbage. He will forever be remembered for creating many fun and meaningful family traditions that are still carried on today.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Naniek Smith (nee Sri Rahayu) and his children, Sheila Slimbarski (Mike), Jim Smith (Sandy), Scott Smith (Kathy), and Eric Smith (Laurie). He will also be fondly remembered by his 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and the mother of his children, Dorothy Smith (nee Horton).
He was predeceased by his son Bill Smith (Natasha) and 2 granddaughters, Lori Hunsley (Ron) and Sydney Smith. A church service followed by a military ceremony and burial at Veterans Cemetery in West LA will be scheduled at a future date to allow his many friends and family to gather to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, and should friends desire, contributions may be sent to any organization that supports the values of a patriotic member of the Greatest Generation.
