DECATUR -- CB (Bill) Smith, of Santa Monica, California and formerly of Cerro Gordo and Decatur Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the tender age of 97.

He was born on January 24, 1923 in Kansas City, Missouri. Upon graduation from Cerro Gordo High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served during World War II aboard the USS Spearfish and USS Seal submarines. After the war, he worked as a welder and crane operator at Mississippi Valley Structural Steel Co. in Decatur for over 30 years, retiring in 1977. Additionally, he served as a deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He lived life to the fullest and touched so many people along the way. He was passionate about playing roque and croquet, traveling to tournaments across the country, and winning national championships in both sports. He loved playing games of all kinds with his family and friends including poker, backgammon, and cribbage. He will forever be remembered for creating many fun and meaningful family traditions that are still carried on today.