Cecelia "Teedy" Applebaum

DECATUR -- Cecelia (Teedy) Appelbaum, 97, died on Friday, December 20 at home in San Diego. Teedy was born on June 26, 1922 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she lived until she entered Stephens College in Columbia Missouri in 1938. She met Irving Appelbaum, the love of her life, in 1940 and they eloped in October, 1942 when he finished basic training in the Denver area. She taught school in California during the war and she and Irving returned to his hometown, Decatur, Illinois, in 1946 where they operated Appelbaum's Clothing Store until they retired in 1988 and moved to La Jolla. An energetic philanthropist, community worker and lover of Israel, Teedy was active in numerous Jewish and civic organizations in Decatur and San Diego. She believed that you had to give back to your community.