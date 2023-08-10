Feb. 7, 1933 - Aug. 8, 2023

DECATUR — Cecil Charles Lugar, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:50 PM on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in his residence.

Cecil was born on February 7, 1933, in Bement, IL, the son of Charles Wesley Lugar and Millie L. (Glebe) Lugar. He married Patricia Ann Greuel on October 19, 1963, in Effingham County. She survives him after almost 60 years of marriage.

Cecil was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was a retired Firefighter for the city of Decatur, IL. Cecil loved to bowl and did small engine repair on the side. He also worked part time at Bob Donelly's for 42 years. One of Cecil's favorite things to do was to get together with his friends and spend time with them. Most of all though he loved his family very much.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Lugar of Decatur, IL; children: Diane P. Sanders and husband David of Springfield, IL, Gary C. Lugar and wife Jolene of Maple Grove, MN, Gregory C. Lugar and wife Kathryn of Decatur, IL; one sister, Mary Verna Smith; and three grandchildren: Nicholas Sanders, Brynn Lugar and Kelsey Lugar.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Millie Kathleen Crouch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church Decatur, IL. A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home Decatur, IL, with a Rosary Service at 4:00 PM. Burial will be at Northfork cemetery Decatur, IL, following the service.

Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church.

