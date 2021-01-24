DECATUR — Cecil E. McKean, 88, of Decatur, IL, died on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Decatur Rehabilitation.

He was born on November 3, 1932, in Stoddard County, MO, the son of Cecil David and Mamie (Berry) McKean.

Cecil worked in the construction industry his entire life which took him all over the United States.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris McKean; sister, Dorothy Rutheford; and brother, Leon McKean.

Cecil is survived by his daughters: Regina Darlene (Alan) Sidwell of Divernon, Vickie (Roy) Kline of Kentucky, and Jeanie (Mike) Ramsey of Florida; son, Steve (Jodi) McKean of Decatur; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to any cancer research organization of the donor's choosing.

