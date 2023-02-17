March 31, 1928 - Feb. 15, 2023

DECATUR — Cecil Leroy Blancett, 94, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 7:56 PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at The Glenwood Supportive Living of Mt Zion, IL.

Cecil was born on March 31, 1928, in Findlay, IL, the son of Millard Robert Blancett and Bessie Belle (Finks) Blancett.

Cecil was a member of the V.F.W. Post 99, he served his country in the United States Air Corps and the United States Air Force. He loved fishing and traveling to Florida in the winter months.

He is survived by his son, Danny (Maxine) Blancett of Beecher City, IL; grandchildren: Tonia (Robert) Bellah of Decatur, IL, Todd (Amy) Robb of Ohio, Vernon Davis of North Carolina, Lucretia Davis of Georgia, Danny (Valerie) Blancett, Jr. of Decatur, IL, and Danielle (Keenan) Harrington of Aurora, IL.

Cecil is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Theodore Blancett, Norman Blancett and Richard Dean Blancett; and three sisters: Lola Bass, Dorothy Lutrell and infant, Ruby Blancett.

A visitation will be held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with graveside services following the visitation at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: V.F.W. Post 99, Decatur, IL.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.