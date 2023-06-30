May 14, 1944 - Jan. 6, 2023

Cecilia Ryan Rotter, age 78, died in Littleton, CO, on January 6, 2023, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Born May 14, 1944 in Decatur, IL, Cecilia graduated from St Theresa Catholic School before moving to Milwaukee, WI, to earn a Bachelor's of German Language with a minor in Education from Marquette University and membership in the National Honors Society. On July 2, 1966, she married Michael Rotter of Chicago, IL, a mechanical engineer for Johnson Controls. They were married until his passing fifty-three years later and raised two children in New Berlin, WI.

Initially, she worked for the Milwaukee Public School system as an English and German language teacher. Later, Cecilia earned an Associate's Degree in computer science from what is now Waukesha County Technical College and worked from 1984 until 1999 as a Senior Systems Analyst for First Wisconsin National Bank in the iconic First Wisconsin Center building, on the lake shore, in downtown Milwaukee.

Cecilia and her family were long time members of St Theresa Catholic Church on Bluemount Road where she taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) for a number of years.

An avid quilter since 1982, she was a member of numerous state and local quilting organizations. From 2003 until 2009, Cecilia was the Director of the statewide Wisconsin Quilters Institute. Her quilts frequently won state and national awards. Notably, a quilt she made contributed to her guild's winning first place in the American Quilter's Society 2004-2005 Ultimate Guild Challenge.

Later, she and Michael divided their time between Milwaukee and Denver, CO, to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren and to enjoy the outdoor sports of both states. Michael and Cecilia also took frequent bicycle tours in Europe during retirement.

Survivors include her son, Paul, currently of Houston, TX; her sister, Ellen Rest of Chicago; her son-in-law, Ryan Phillips, and his two children: Kathern and Mathew, of Denver. Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Anne Phillips; and her parents, Leonard and Louise Ryan.

Cecilia has been interned, with her husband Michael, at Hampton Memorial Estates in Denver.