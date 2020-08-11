× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Cecle E. Barclay, 71, of Decatur, IL passed away on August 9, 2020 at 3:20 AM in Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Cecle was born on July 6, 1949 in Henderson, KY, the son of Jim and Mary McCommac Barclay. Cecle married Diane Harlow on June 3, 1978 in Robards, KY. Diane survives. Cecle is also survived by his 2 daughters: Amber (Mike) Allen of Monticello; MaraBeth Barclay of Decatur; 4 grandchildren: Megan, Jayden, Ethan, and Lucas; 1 sister: Carol (Jim) Fechtmeister of Poseyville, IN; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Cecle was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers Harold and Mike.

Cecle was a member of Carpenters Local in Kentucky. He enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed all sports...go Cards , go Cats.

Per Cecle's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL with Cecle's arrangements.

