Ceola Fern Sees

SPRINGFIELD — Ceola (CeCe) Fern Sees, 100, of Springfield, IL. passed away at 4:05 p.m. (08-18-2021) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday (08-30-2021) at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL.

Memorials may be made to: Forever Home Feline Ranch P.O. Box 9740 Springfield, IL 62791 or Illinois Symphony Orchestra P.O. Box 5191 Springfield, IL 62705

She was born on February 25, 1921 in Elmer, MO, the daughter of Fredrick and Lottie Dea (Bragg) Russell. She married Francis Donald Sees on November 3, 1940 in LaPlata, MO. He preceded her in death on December 3, 1993.

CeCe signed up for two years in the Naval Air Force – stateside during WWII and was trained to handle the Ordinance Department. When her two years were up she moved back to Decatur and learned to be a welder. Cece then worked on "The Manhatten Project" helping build and weld parts for the Atomic Bomb at the Houdaille-Hershey plant in Decatur, IL Later she worked 16 years at A.E.Staley, retiring as manager of the Executive Dining Room. CeCe attended First Christian Church in Bethany, IL and enjoyed traveling, driving, and reading western novels. Mostly, she loved her family.

She is survived by her son: Milton (Kathy) Sees of Springfield, IL; granddaughter: Jennifer (Ryan) Clemons of Springfield, IL; great-grandson: Tyler Clemons; nieces: Linda Hazelwood of St. Joseph, MO; Debbie (Don) Jeschke of St. Joseph, MO; Joan (Ray) Burnette of Johnstown, IA; Barb (Robert) Mertens of Fort Madison, IA; Sue (Joe) Vacilek Arvada, CO; nephew: Wesley (Pam) Russell of St. Joseph, MO; great-nieces and great-nephew: Shawna Russell of St. Joseph, MO; Michelle Hazelwood of St. Joseph, MO; Gary Hazelwood of St. Joseph, MO.

CeCe was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Nelson Lee Sees, granddaughter Elizabeth Sees, and six siblings.

