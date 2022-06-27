April 7, 1978 - June 19, 2022

ARGENTA — Chad Eric Dahman, 44, of Argenta, IL passed away 5:30 PM, June 19, 2022 in Sullivan, IL.

Private family services were held at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Macon County Animal Shelter.

Chad was born April 7, 1978 in Decatur, IL the son of Eric and Brenda (Betzer) Dahman.

Survivors include his parents, Eric and Brenda Dahman, Argenta, IL, son, Carson Dahman, Argenta, IL, sisters, Dana (Jeremy) Harvey, Knoxville, TN, and Abby Dahman, Oreana, IL, brother, Brad (Shelby) Dahman, Argenta, IL, along with his nieces and nephews.

Chad was loyal Cubs, Bears, and Illini fan.