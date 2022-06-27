April 7, 1978 - June 19, 2022
ARGENTA — Chad Eric Dahman, 44, of Argenta, IL passed away 5:30 PM, June 19, 2022 in Sullivan, IL.
Private family services were held at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Macon County Animal Shelter.
Chad was born April 7, 1978 in Decatur, IL the son of Eric and Brenda (Betzer) Dahman.
Survivors include his parents, Eric and Brenda Dahman, Argenta, IL, son, Carson Dahman, Argenta, IL, sisters, Dana (Jeremy) Harvey, Knoxville, TN, and Abby Dahman, Oreana, IL, brother, Brad (Shelby) Dahman, Argenta, IL, along with his nieces and nephews.
Chad was loyal Cubs, Bears, and Illini fan.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.