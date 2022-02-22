CHAMPAIGN — Chad W. Cardot, 52, of Champaign passed away at 5:05 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Chad was born on March 6, 1969, in Canton, the son of Robert and Donna (Ashley) Cardot.

He is survived by his wife, Tonja; eight siblings: Chris Cardot, Michele (Larry) Steifel, George Cardot, Vince (Christine) Cardot, Cindy (Bruce) Whitehouse, Mark (Annette) Cardot, Stephen (Kristin) Cardot and Richard (Shelly) Cardot; and many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sisters-in-law: Donna Cardot and Vicky; and niece, Amber.

Chad's family and friends were the light of his life. He enjoyed watching sports, grilling and spending time with family and friends. Chad loved laughing, joking and spreading light and kindness wherever he went.

Chad was an employee of Caterpillar Inc. for 27-years.

Memorial donations for Chad may be made to the Carle Center for Philanthropy Eye Education Fund. Checks may be paid to the Carle Center for Philanthropy, 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801. Please specify Eye Education Fund. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.