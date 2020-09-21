Challys June Black

Challys was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and granny. She enjoyed travel, and the trips that were taken with her husband, her sisters, and especially "ladies' vacations" with all her girls. She was a voracious reader with a love of books that she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. She loved attending plays and movies, and spending time down at the pond with her family. Her family was everything to her and we were so blessed to have her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.