Chancey "Bud" L. Dart

In honor of our Dad who is now with Jesus. He was a quiet man who enjoyed puzzles and sports. An avid Cardinal fan yet happy for the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 because that's just the kind of man he was.
Those who remain with special memories until they meet again, sons: Bob (Theresa) Matherly, Mike Dart, Richard Dart, Larry Dart; daughters: LeAnn (Randy) Ellis, Deb (Duane) True; sisters: Carol Ann Korte and Linda Drew; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, special friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chancey and Audrey Dart; brothers: Bob and Lonnie Dart; sister, Betty Jean Ernst.
Family graveside service at a later date.
