Charleen J. Lohse

DECATUR - Charleen Jo Lohse, 61, of Decatur passed away December 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.

Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at McQuady Cemetery, Hardinsburg, Kentucky.

Charleen was born July 16, 1959 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Charlotte (Williams) Duke. She worked as a pharmacy technician for Illini Pharmacy and Rambo Pharmacy. She most enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandson, Ray-Ray.

She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Duke; daughter: Roxann (Jeremy) Blankenship of Decatur; grandson, Raylan Blankenship; siblings: Susanne Apke of Kentucky, Robin (Clyde) Canary of Decatur, Mark (Jenny) Bissmeyer of Tennessee, and James (Min) Duke II of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.

Charleen was preceded in death by her father, James Duke; sister, Artie Young; and her grandparents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.