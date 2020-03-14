Charlene Freeman

DECATUR -- Charlene “Chuck” “Lene” Freeman, 47, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Charlene was born September 7, 1972, in Carbondale, IL, the daughter of Harry Tolley and Christine Freeman.Charlene loved listening to music and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her mother, Christine (Freeman) Brown, husband, Anthony Lee of Decatur, IL; children, Larry Freeman of Decatur, IL, Darien Stewart of Decatur, IL, Joseph White of Atlanta, GA, Chantea Turner of Decatur, IL; sisters, Joyce Owens of Decatur, Daredan Tolley of Collinsville, IL, Devon Tolley of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Aniya Freeman, Ny'lin Freeman, Josiah White, Ja'miere White, Chauntrez Turner and Quasim Finley Jr.
Private services will be at a later date.Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.Memorials: Donor's Choice. Condolences may be left to Charlene's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
