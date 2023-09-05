Nov. 1, 1926 - Aug. 31, 2023

MESA, Arizona — Charlene Leonard, 96, passed away on August 31, 2023, with her family by her side.

Charlene was born on November 1, 1926, to Charles and Zita Leonard in Illiopolis, IL. Charlene had two sister:, Mary Agnes and Betty; and one brother, Jack; all preceded her in death.

Charlene graduated from Illiopolis High School as valedictorian of her class in 1944. When news arrived that Jack, a pilot in WWII, had been shot down over the Mediterranean Sea, Charlene started training as a nurse cadet with the goal of finding her brother.

In 1946, she graduated from St. John's College of Nursing in Springfield, IL, where she became a registered nurse. She continued her education by achieving her bachelor's in nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Joliet, IL. She spent many years as a hospital nurse and state fair nurse, and eventually retired at 70 years of age as the director of Visiting Nurses Association of Decatur, IL.

Charlene participated in numerous organizations related to her church, community, and farm//cattle. Of the many organizations in which Charlene participated, she spent the last years of her life enjoying the sisterhood of the Professional Education Organization (PEO) of Decatur. In addition to her passion for volunteering, Charlene was a voracious reader and loved a good bridge game. She enjoyed traveling with her family and teaching each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the family tradition of how to bake her "famous" cinnamon rolls.

Charlene is survived by her daughters: Donna Whitten Jeberjahn (Lee-deceased), and Elizabeth Whitten Edison (Michael). Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Whitten Sheahan (Mitchell; Kaley, 16, Aiden, 14); Jessica Whitten Jones (Brandon; Peyton, 12, Avery, 8); Mallory Whitten Capasso (Thomas; Sloane, 2 mos.); Amanda Jeberjahn Lombard (Kenneth; Brooklyn, 7, Lincoln, 5); Matthew Whitten Myers (Megan; Matthew, 1). She is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Charlene Melihercik, Ann Grindstaff, Lynn Ducey, Bob Derr, Ed Stengel, and Jack Stengel (deceased); as well as beloved cousins and dear friends.

All friends and family are invited to join a mass held at Resurrection Catholic Church on September 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. followed by her burial at Calvary Cemetery with a reception at the Resurrection Catholic Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the following organizations: Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (https://www2.jdrf.org/) or (800) 533-CURE (2873); Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf@bcrf.org) or (866) 346-3228.