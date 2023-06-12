DECATUR — Charlene Willoughby, 86, of Decatur, died suddenly on June 9, 2023, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Charlene was a retired registered nurse. She is survived by her son, David Willoughby of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; and sister, Carrol Ann Croke.

Visitation for Charlene will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the mausoleum.

Condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.