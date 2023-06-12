DECATUR — Charlene Willoughby, 86, of Decatur, died suddenly on June 9, 2023, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Charlene was a retired registered nurse. She is survived by her son, David Willoughby of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; and sister, Carrol Ann Croke.
Visitation for Charlene will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the mausoleum.
Condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.