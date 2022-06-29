May 28, 1953 - June 24, 2022

VENICE, Florida - Charles Bedford passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 69.

Beloved son of Teresa and the late Charles Bedford Senior. Adoring husband of Myrna Bedford; loving father of sons: Joseph (Reeya) Bedford and Gregory Bedford; cherished brother of John (Tara) Bedford and Kenneth (Susan) Bedford.

A graduate of McArthur High school in Decatur, IL. Charles went on to receive his Doctor of Optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, IL. He was privileged to practice optometry as owner and director of Decatur Eyecare Associates in Decatur, IL, for over 40 years. Taking care of patients and their families was the most rewarding aspect of Charles' career.

Outside of work, Charles could almost always be found playing the guitar. His love for music started well before work and into retirement. Retirement brought hobbies of golf, biking, and kayaking. However, never one to sit idle he took the opportunity to work at Gulf Coast Retina in Venice, FL, and continue caring for his community. Charles was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Thank you all for your overwhelming outpouring of love and prayers during his battle with cancer.

A Mass will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL, 34292; beginning at 11:00 AM. A reception will be held afterwards at Farley Funeral Home at 265 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL, 34285.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs 4210 77th St. E, Palmetto, FL, 34221.

A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.