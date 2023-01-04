Charles "Bud" L. Kuhle

Aug. 27, 1937 - Dec. 31, 2022

ASSUMPTION - Charles "Bud" L. Kuhle, 85, of Assumption, died December 31, 2022.

Graveside services was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to Scovil Zoo or Assumption Ambulance Service.

Bud was born on August 27, 1937, in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Leonard and Eunice (Smith) Kuhle. He married Judy Herman on May 31, 1958, in Moweaqua. She survives.

Bud was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church of Assumption and a lifelong farmer. He loved farming, raising cattle, fishing and his four-legged friend, Apache. Bud was a man of few words, but his quiet strength and quick wit will always be remembered. "Men of few words are the best men."

Surviving is his wife, Judy; daughters: Kim (Terry) Rainey of Moweaqua, IL, and Kassie (Terry) Landry of Decatur, IL; son, Kent (Krinette) Kuhle of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Lindsay (Joe) Paradee, Lacy Althoff, Tony Pullen, Trent (Jackie) Jordan, Clint (Christen) McLeod, Colt (Katie) McLeod, Katie (Derek) Shay, Connor Kuhle and Charles Kuhle; great-grandchildren: Tate, Jacob, James and Kinley Paradee; Sawyer, Saige and Seatyn Althoff; Avery and Nora Jordan; Calvin, Charlee and Crosby McLeod; Brody and Hallie McLeod; and Murphy Shay; one sister-in-law; one nephew; one niece; and three great-nieces.

Preceding him in death are his parents; two brothers, one brother-in-law; and a great-grandson.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.