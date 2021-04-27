Charles "Chuck" Curtis Carter

Chuck was born on March 13, 1943 in Jacksonville, IL, son of Russel and Amy Carter. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1961. Chuck married the love of his life Judy Ann Carroll, November 27, 1964. Chuck proudly joined IBEW local 146 soon after high school, beginning his lifelong career as an Electrician/Electrical Estimator. Chuck retired from Bodine Electric after 25 years of service in 2004. Chuck loved spending time with his family and keeping up with his grandchildren. He had a passion for the game of golf and spent much of his free time with a "Ping" in his hands. When he wasn't behind the ball, Chuck was maintaining their "golf course" like yard. Chuck was also a NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending a race every chance he could.