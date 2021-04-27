 Skip to main content
DECATUR - Charles "Chuck" Curtis Carter, 78, of Decatur, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Chuck was born on March 13, 1943 in Jacksonville, IL, son of Russel and Amy Carter. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1961. Chuck married the love of his life Judy Ann Carroll, November 27, 1964. Chuck proudly joined IBEW local 146 soon after high school, beginning his lifelong career as an Electrician/Electrical Estimator. Chuck retired from Bodine Electric after 25 years of service in 2004. Chuck loved spending time with his family and keeping up with his grandchildren. He had a passion for the game of golf and spent much of his free time with a "Ping" in his hands. When he wasn't behind the ball, Chuck was maintaining their "golf course" like yard. Chuck was also a NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending a race every chance he could.

Surviving are his wife Judy (Carroll) Carter of Decatur; children: Carrie Carter of Decatur; Curt Carter (Daphne Carter) of Springfield; grandchildren: Arica, Cody, Laci, Jay; sisters Judy, Jeannie and brother Rusty.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Pat.

Private services will be observed by immediate family with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date.

Memorials in Chuck's honor can be made to the Junior Golf Program, Decatur Park District 620 E Riverside Ave, Decatur, IL 62521.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

