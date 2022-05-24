Nov. 17, 1941 - May 22, 2022

LATHAM — Charles "Chuck" Rand, 80, of Latham, IL, passed away at 4:23 AM, Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Chuck was born on November 17, 1941, in Mattoon, IL, to Frank E. and Edna Mildred (Neff) Rand. He married Eleanor Butler on November 10, 1961, in Mattoon, IL. She preceded in death on May 18, 1999.

Surviving are his daughters: Marybeth (Booker) Jones of Chicago, IL, Becky (Shad) Edwards of Decatur, IL; and, five grandchildren: Jordan, Garrett, Brendyn, Ethan, and Shayne; and two step-grandchildren: Ethan, and Lauren.

Chuck spent his career working for Caterpillar in Decatur. He was also an elected Assessor and Supervisor for Laenna Township for over 40-years, retiring in 2018. In retirement, he was a regular at the Korner Café in Latham where he enjoyed visiting with many friends.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 AM Friday May 27, 2022, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. There will be a 1:30 PM graveside service later that day at Waggoner Cemetery, Gays, IL. Memorials may be made to the Latham Fire and Rescue.