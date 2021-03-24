NIANTIC — Charles D. "Ike" Leeper, 77, of Niantic passed away March 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home with Masonic Rites at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Berea Cemetery, Mt. Auburn. Memorials in Ike's honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Ike was born December 23, 1943 in Decatur, the son of Wayne and Marie (Bramel) Leeper. He married Carol Breeden on August 3, 1968. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2018.
Ike worked for over 40 years as a County Extension Advisor for the University of Illinois Extension. Prior to that, he was a high school Ag teacher in several school districts. Ike had a passion for farming and agriculture and was affectionately known as the "cattle whisperer". He was extremely active in 4H and was a member of the Farm Bureau. Ike was also involved in his community by serving as a Trustee for the Niantic Fire Department. He was also a member of Kedron Lodge #340 AF & AM.
He will be missed and mourned by son: John Leeper of Edinburg; daughters: Rebecca Steele and husband Jeff of Niantic, and Christine Hamby and husband Brant of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren Drake Leeper, Sarah Hutchins, Claire Hamby, Paige Hamby, Brock Hutchins, Isaak Hamby, and Ava Hamby; and great-grandchildren Troy and Nova Hutchins.
Ike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; and brothers, Joe and Bob Leeper.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.