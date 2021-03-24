NIANTIC — Charles D. "Ike" Leeper, 77, of Niantic passed away March 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home with Masonic Rites at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Berea Cemetery, Mt. Auburn. Memorials in Ike's honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Ike was born December 23, 1943 in Decatur, the son of Wayne and Marie (Bramel) Leeper. He married Carol Breeden on August 3, 1968. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2018.

Ike worked for over 40 years as a County Extension Advisor for the University of Illinois Extension. Prior to that, he was a high school Ag teacher in several school districts. Ike had a passion for farming and agriculture and was affectionately known as the "cattle whisperer". He was extremely active in 4H and was a member of the Farm Bureau. Ike was also involved in his community by serving as a Trustee for the Niantic Fire Department. He was also a member of Kedron Lodge #340 AF & AM.