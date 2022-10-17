May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.

David graduated from Blue Mound High School, where he was a standout athlete, and then from Millikin University. After employment at Illinois Grain Corporation in Elwin, and a St. Joseph-area county elevator, he founded Brown Oil Co. in 1971. He served the local farming communities with great pride and devotion until his retirement.

He was an active member of Zion Chapel United Methodist Church, a charter member of the Blue Mound Lion's Club, a past member of the Moweaqua Business Association, and past Chairman of the Board of the former Decatur Stanolind Credit Union. In 2002, his and Sally's community leadership was recognized by being named Grand Marshals of the Blue Mound Fall Festival Parade, a proud moment for David celebrating his advocacy for small town businesses and community lifestyle. Perhaps his proudest membership was in the Blue Mound Love Boat crew, a circle of lifelong friends known for their annual houseboat adventures on Lake Shelbyville.

David was an avid gardener with a green thumb for vegetables, fruits and flowers. Hunting, fishing and feeding his birds were favorite past-times as well. He enjoyed watching sports and cheered on the Fighting Illini with beloved family friend Roberta Gorden and others for many years.

Along with his loving wife, Sally, David is survived by their sons Eric, of Blue Mound, and Jeff (Claude-Alix), of Los Angeles, California, as well as brother Larry (Carol) of Blue Mound. His love for and pride in family included his brother and sisters-in-law, (Bud, Rachel, Carol) as well as his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law (Fritz and Betty), brother Todd Brown (Carol), sister Arlene Lichtenberger and nephew Brent Blickensderfer. His beloved companion Muffin reunites with him to resume their daily snack time together.

Special thanks to our angel caregivers Tish, Rita, Daisy, Erica, Diane and LaShon whom he trusted and loved dearly. To Dr. Thiele for his ever-constant guidance, and to Laurie and the Hickory Point Christian Village Care Team for providing a comfortable, dignified Life sunset.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Brintlinger Funeral Home, Decatur. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24 also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Brown Cemetery in Blue Mound.

Memorials may be made to Zion Chapel United Methodist Church, Blue Mound Lion's Club, or Meridian FFA.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.