DECATUR — Charles Donald "Don" Reynolds, 81, of Decatur, Illinois, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:58 p.m., at Decatur Memorial Hospital, in Decatur, Illinois, with his family by his side. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and as a friend to most everyone that he crossed paths with along his journey of life.

Born on June 14, 1939, Shelbyville, Illinois, to the proud parents of Charles Alvin Reynolds and Wilma Elizabeth-Connelly. Don attended Shelbyville High School in Shelbyville, Illinois being a member of the Class of 1957. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He achieved the rank of BUL2 (U.S. Navy Seabees').

On August 15, 1958, Don married Judith Deeann James in Eureka, California and to their union are three sons, Mark, Michael and Matthew. On September 8, 1978, Don married Nina Marie Qualls-McManigell in Las Vegas, Nevada and to their union he gained a son, David. He was immensely proud of his sons, their accomplishments, and strong independence. He raised his sons under the saying, "If you give your son a fish you've fed him for a day, if you teach him to fish you can feed him for life."