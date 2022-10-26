April 4, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2022

DECATUR — Charles Douglas Logue, 93, of Decatur, passed away October 25, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Charles was born in Decatur on April 4, 1929, the son of Alva and Fern (Anderson) Logue. After graduating from high school, he began a long career as a truck driver for the City of Decatur. He was a member of Teamsters Local 279 and retired after 29 years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed racing motorcycles. He later served on the pit crew for his son Greg, giving Charles and his wife Marilyn the opportunity to travel in their motorhome to many races. Charles was a member of AFSCME and a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclist Association.

Charles is survived by his children: Kathy Wren of Moweaqua, Cynthia (Dan) Fuentes of Decatur, and Greg Logue of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Patti, Jeremy, Carly, and Daniel; eight great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; son, Mark Logue; daughter Sandy Mendenall; son-in-law, Jack Mendenall; and grandson, Todd.

Services for Charles will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will be followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Moran and Goebel Funeral Home will provide cremation services after the services, and burial will be at a later date in Mt Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to HSHS St. Mary's Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.