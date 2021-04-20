 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles E. "Charlie" Kroll
0 entries

Charles E. "Charlie" Kroll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATWOOD — Charles E. "Charlie" Kroll, 86, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main, Atwood, IL with Rev. Mike Drake officiating. Burial with military graveside rites accorded will be in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday at the church. Please visit hilligossshraderfh.com for further information.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News