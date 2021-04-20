ATWOOD — Charles E. "Charlie" Kroll, 86, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main, Atwood, IL with Rev. Mike Drake officiating. Burial with military graveside rites accorded will be in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday at the church. Please visit hilligossshraderfh.com for further information.
