 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate

Charles "Ed" McClelland

  • 0

June 3, 1934 - June 30, 2022

DECATUR — Charles "Ed" McClelland, 88, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022, at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. A Celebration of Ed's life will follow at 12:00 PM, at the Elks Lodge #401 – 2210 E. Hickory St. Decatur. Memorials in Ed's honor may be made to the Elks Lodge.

Ed was born June 3, 1934, in Taylorville the son of Orville Edward and Carol Francis (Dunfe) McClelland. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He married Janet Turner on June 30, 1957 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2021. Ed was a Journeyman Wireman with IBEW Local #146 for 30 years until his retirement. He was active in the Elks Lodge #401 and enjoyed playing golf and fishing. Ed played pool in several pool leagues and enjoyed playing as often as he could.

He is survived by his sons: Gregg (Theresa) McClelland and Brett (Vanessa) McClelland; grandchildren: Paige, Ashli, Jennifer, Jason, Ryan, Brittany, Brandon; and a host of beautiful great-grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; and his siblings.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News