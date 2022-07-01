June 3, 1934 - June 30, 2022

DECATUR — Charles "Ed" McClelland, 88, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022, at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. A Celebration of Ed's life will follow at 12:00 PM, at the Elks Lodge #401 – 2210 E. Hickory St. Decatur. Memorials in Ed's honor may be made to the Elks Lodge.

Ed was born June 3, 1934, in Taylorville the son of Orville Edward and Carol Francis (Dunfe) McClelland. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He married Janet Turner on June 30, 1957 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2021. Ed was a Journeyman Wireman with IBEW Local #146 for 30 years until his retirement. He was active in the Elks Lodge #401 and enjoyed playing golf and fishing. Ed played pool in several pool leagues and enjoyed playing as often as he could.

He is survived by his sons: Gregg (Theresa) McClelland and Brett (Vanessa) McClelland; grandchildren: Paige, Ashli, Jennifer, Jason, Ryan, Brittany, Brandon; and a host of beautiful great-grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; and his siblings.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.