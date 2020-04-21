DECATUR — Charles Edward “Bud” Greenwood, 80 of Decatur died at 7:25 pm. Friday April 17, 2020 in Kindred Hospital Peoria, Illinois.
A private family service will be held at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care with burial in Camp Butler National Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held later at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor Brett Hinrichs officiating. If desired memorials may be made to the family to assist with the funeral expenses.
Bud was born in Decatur on August 29, 1939, son of Harold and Lucille (Girard) Greenwood. He worked as a Millwright for Wagner's Casting. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1957 to 1961. Bud married Reda Darlene Bryant on February 8, 1959.
Surviving are his wife, Darlene, son Chad (Ashley) Greenwood of Springfield, daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Robb of Decatur, grandchildren, Joel (Bridgett) Robb, Josh (Chelsea) Robb, Amber Robb, great-grandchildren, Olivia, Carson, Parker, Easton, Camden Robb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and five sisters.
