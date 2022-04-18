TAYLORVILLE — Charles Edward DeClerck, 93, of Taylorville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2022 at his home in Taylorville, IL. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Stonington, IL. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Stonington, IL.
