July 17, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2022

Charles Edward Kennedy, 86, died in his home on September 4, 2022, after a short illness. He was born July 17, 1936 in Buffalo, IL, one of eight children from the family of Patrick A. and Mary Helen (Anderson) Kennedy.

He married Mary Ann Henington in 1954, and they had four children: Mike, John, Pam and Polly; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Charlie spent his working years as a delivery driver. He enjoyed traveling and weekly card and pool games with his buddies and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all siblings.

The family would like to acknowledge Charlie's lifelong friendships with Don Masters, Dale Kurtyka and Johnny Mullins. Special thank you to Johnny for his exceptional kindness during Charlie's illness. We are grateful to "Doc" Mohammed A. Khan MD for their special bond.

In honor of Charlie's wishes, the family will celebrate his life with a private service. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Charles, or condolences to the family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.