DECATUR — Charles F. McIntyre, 92, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Charles was born on January 4, 1928 in Decatur, IL to William and Ethel (Walker) McIntyre. He married Juanita A. Barber on September 6, 1951, she preceded him in death on June 12, 2007. He is survived by one son: Charles L. (Kay) McIntyre of Decatur; three daughters: Pam Boyd of Decatur, Lisa (Jay) Linsangan of Virginia Beach, VA and Brenda (Mike) Gaylo of Decatur; two brothers: Richard (Beverly) McIntyre of Decatur and Robert McIntyre of Decatur; one sister in law: Nancy McIntyre of Decatur; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Bill and Larry.
Charles served his country in the US Navy during World War II, and inspired his daughter Lisa to serve for 20 years.
Cremation services provided by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, old school graveside memorial services will be held at 10 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, with full military rites.
The family of Charles McIntyre is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
