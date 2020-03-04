Charles F. McIntyre

Charles was born on January 4, 1928 in Decatur, IL to William and Ethel (Walker) McIntyre. He married Juanita A. Barber on September 6, 1951, she preceded him in death on June 12, 2007. He is survived by one son: Charles L. (Kay) McIntyre of Decatur; three daughters: Pam Boyd of Decatur, Lisa (Jay) Linsangan of Virginia Beach, VA and Brenda (Mike) Gaylo of Decatur; two brothers: Richard (Beverly) McIntyre of Decatur and Robert McIntyre of Decatur; one sister in law: Nancy McIntyre of Decatur; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren.