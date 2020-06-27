× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE -- Charles Frederic “Charlie” Meyer, 76, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his residence.

A private family service will be held Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL with Minister Jan Lawson officiating. Burial with military rites will be in St. John's Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Charlie was born on in Bonne Terre, MO, the son of Louis and Edith Buscher Meyer. He graduated from Desloge High School in Desloge, MO. Charlie entered the U. S. Navy on June 8, 1961 and served until October 22, 1968. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the USS Stonewall Jackson. While in the service, Charlie attended U. S. Navy Submarine School in Connecticut and U. S. Navy Nuclear Power School in California. Charlie returned from the service and worked for Pittsburg Plate Glass for 24 years, retiring in 1991 as a Supervisor. In his retirement, Charlie was self-employed as a carpenter. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL. Charlie enjoyed woodworking, traveling, antiquing and working outdoors. He married Connie Sue Doughty on March 27, 1986.