SHELBYVILLE -- Charles Frederic “Charlie” Meyer, 76, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his residence.
A private family service will be held Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL with Minister Jan Lawson officiating. Burial with military rites will be in St. John's Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Charlie was born on in Bonne Terre, MO, the son of Louis and Edith Buscher Meyer. He graduated from Desloge High School in Desloge, MO. Charlie entered the U. S. Navy on June 8, 1961 and served until October 22, 1968. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the USS Stonewall Jackson. While in the service, Charlie attended U. S. Navy Submarine School in Connecticut and U. S. Navy Nuclear Power School in California. Charlie returned from the service and worked for Pittsburg Plate Glass for 24 years, retiring in 1991 as a Supervisor. In his retirement, Charlie was self-employed as a carpenter. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL. Charlie enjoyed woodworking, traveling, antiquing and working outdoors. He married Connie Sue Doughty on March 27, 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Brett Meyer of Mt. Zion, IL, Blake Meyer of Troy, IL and Josh Dick (Jenny) of Moweaqua, IL; mother-in-law, Lea Hyland of Mattoon, IL; brothers, Don Meyer (Mary) of Desloge, MO, William Meyer (Joan) of Cape Girardeau, MO, and George Meyer (Barbara) of Desloge, MO; sisters, Rosemary Williams of Midland, TX and Linda Skaggs (Wayne) of Bonne Terre, MO; brother-in-law, Mike Kull (Cindy) of Casey, IL; six grandchildren, Ian Dick and a bonus five; and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.