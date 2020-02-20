MACON — Charles H. “Muggs” Lancaster, 86, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his home.

Muggs was born November 21, 1933 in Macon, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Geneva (Michner) Lancaster. Before his retirement he was employed as a foreman with Woare Building Supply. He loved to play cards. Muggs married Janice Carroll on August 28, 1953. They shared over sixty-six years together.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Muggs is survived by his wife Janice, children Hollie (Craig Sr.) Morris, Richard Lancaster, Patty (John) Cox, and Shelley Lancaster, special aunt Imy Benge, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Muggs was preceded in death by his parents and two half brothers Johnny and Carl Lancaster.

Graveside services to celebrate Muggs' life will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in South Macon Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the South Macon Fire Protection District.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct. Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Lancaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.