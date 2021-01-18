 Skip to main content
MACON — Charles Harold Mathias, 91, of Macon, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Charles was born December 9, 1929 in Macon, Illinois the son of William and Mildred (Carr) Mathias. He was a retired farmer and enjoyed shooting trap, bowling, and fishing. Charles married Doris Wren on June 11, 1950.

Charles is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Gary (Paula) Mathias; daughter, Connie (Doug) Sommer; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Malcolm Mathias; sister, Doris Ryan; and son, Danny Mathias.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the South Macon Fire Department or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct., Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

