Oct. 24, 1940 - Aug. 3, 2022

DECATUR — Charles Hilton, 81, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Lincolnshire Memory Care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. The family requests casual attire. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Navy and Macon County Honor Guard.

Memorials in Charles' honor may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Charles was born October 24, 1940, in Lovington, son of Gordon and Cecil "Olive" Burrell Hilton. He married Sandra Knierim June 12, 1964, in Decatur.

Charles served his country with the U.S. Navy. He retired from Firestone after 33 years of service and also worked at Decatur Herald & Review for ten years. Charles was a member of Macon Masonic Lodge #8 AF & AM and the Ansar Shrine Oriental Band. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and working on cars. He most enjoyed time spent with his family.

Charles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; daughters: Michelle (Kent) Campbell of Decatur, Gwen (Wade) Roberts of Princeton; grandchildren: Tom (Heather) Gadberry, Bill (Amanda) Campbell, Brittney (Kevin) Campbell, Jake (Jacklynn) Garver, and Matt Garver; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Garrett, Graham, Wyatt, Wade, Walker, Grace, and River.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmie Hilton; and sisters: Mary Ritz and Wilma Lowe.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.