× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Charles J. Austin, 95, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Charles was born November 29, 1924 in Decatur the son of Charles P. and Bonnie (Hite) Austin. He served as Business Agent with Teamsters Local 279, retiring after twenty-five years of service. Charles was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed the Indy 500, NASCAR, and his Harley-Davidson in his younger years. He married Joanne (Hebbeln) Bateman in March of 1983.

Charles is survived by his wife Joanne, children Viki (Frank) Hubbard and Ronald (Lynn) Austin, sister Jane (Mac) McDougal, grandchildren Dyann (Roger) Craig, Brad (Betsy) Austin, and Ryan (Rachel) Austin, great-grandchildren Morgan Northington, Austin Craig, Quinn Austin, Isla Austin, Bella Austin, and Carter Austin, stepchildren Gale Devantier and Mark Pfotenhauer, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Angel.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Virginia Nanna, Beverly Skelton, D'Arlene Rozanski, and Norma Rhodes.