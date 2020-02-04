Charles J. Miller

DECATUR — Charles J. “Chuck” Miller of Champaign (formerly of Decatur) passed away Friday morning, January 31, at Carle Hospital in Urbana with his family by his side.

He was born in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, on October 8, 1931, to Joseph and Clara Miller. He graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a BS Degree in Business Administration. He then became a First Lieutenant in the US Army and served as a Company Commander. His work career took him to US Steel Company in Chicago and then to Decatur where he spent 25 years as an executive for the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company until his retirement. In total, he lived in Decatur for 44 years where he was always an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and volunteer with many local charitable organizations. In 1959, Chuck married Antonette Bellavia, who passed away in 2006 after 47 years of marriage.

He is survived by their four children: Bruce Miller of St. Louis, Missouri; Patricia Espe (Matt) of Akron, Ohio; Joe Miller (Heidi) of Chicago, Illinois; and Jim Miller (Lisa) of Geneva, Illinois. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, all of whom survive him; Marisa Espe, T.K. Espe, Nick Miller, Celeste Miller, Gillian Miller, Brandt Miller and Aidan Miller. He is also survived by his twin brother, Edward (Ellen) of Richmond, Massachusetts.