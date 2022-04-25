NEW LENOX — Charles Joseph "Chuck" Koval, 84, of New Lenox, IL formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Edward - Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst, IL. Chuck was born April 6, 1938, in Hamtramck, MI the son of the late Charles Joseph Sr. and the late Jane Catherine (nee Mockalski) Koval. He married Mara Lee (nee Branstrator) in Ft. Wayne, IN, on July 23, 1966. She precedes him death. He is survived by one son: Chris (Sheila) Koval, of New Lenox, IL; one daughter: Katherine Koval, of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Christopher "Chip" Koval, Johnathan "Jack" Koval, and Bridget Koval, all of New Lenox, IL; one brother: David Koval of Marco Island, FL; and one sister: Jane (late Ed) Young, of Washington, DC. Private Graveside services will be held at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.