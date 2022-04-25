 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Joseph "Chuck" Koval

  • 0

April 6, 1938 - April 12, 2022

NEW LENOX — Charles Joseph "Chuck" Koval, 84, of New Lenox, IL formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Edward - Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst, IL. Chuck was born April 6, 1938, in Hamtramck, MI the son of the late Charles Joseph Sr. and the late Jane Catherine (nee Mockalski) Koval. He married Mara Lee (nee Branstrator) in Ft. Wayne, IN, on July 23, 1966. She precedes him death. He is survived by one son: Chris (Sheila) Koval, of New Lenox, IL; one daughter: Katherine Koval, of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Christopher "Chip" Koval, Johnathan "Jack" Koval, and Bridget Koval, all of New Lenox, IL; one brother: David Koval of Marco Island, FL; and one sister: Jane (late Ed) Young, of Washington, DC. Private Graveside services will be held at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News