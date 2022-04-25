April 6, 1938 - April 12, 2022
NEW LENOX — Charles Joseph "Chuck" Koval, 84, of New Lenox, IL formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Edward - Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst, IL. Chuck was born April 6, 1938, in Hamtramck, MI the son of the late Charles Joseph Sr. and the late Jane Catherine (nee Mockalski) Koval. He married Mara Lee (nee Branstrator) in Ft. Wayne, IN, on July 23, 1966. She precedes him death. He is survived by one son: Chris (Sheila) Koval, of New Lenox, IL; one daughter: Katherine Koval, of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Christopher "Chip" Koval, Johnathan "Jack" Koval, and Bridget Koval, all of New Lenox, IL; one brother: David Koval of Marco Island, FL; and one sister: Jane (late Ed) Young, of Washington, DC. Private Graveside services will be held at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.