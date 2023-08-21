July 9, 1948 - Aug. 18, 2023

DECATUR — Charles Junior Lynch, 75, of Decatur, passed away at 1:32 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Charles was born on July 9, 1948, the son of Charles Preston Lynch and Helen May (Morrison) Lynch.

He married Patricia Roof on January 30, 1968, and from this union they had three children: Christopher Michael Lynch, Michelle Diane Lynch and Melissa Darlene Lynch. Charles then married Marlene Lettie Michaels on December 30, 1977, and from this union had one child, Charles Michael Lynch. Charles first wife Patricia preceded him in death on December 12, 2016.

Charles was a member of the Church of Christ Decatur, IL. He worked at Caterpillar for 10 years, and also worked for Fisca Gas Station, Cornbelt FS, drove for Union Planters Bank, K-Mart/Penske Auto, Green Valley Fabrication, Aura and then Caterpillar for two more years. He was an avid hunter and an animal lover.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years of marriage, Marlene of Decatur, IL; four children: Christopher Michael Lynch of Tampa, FL; Michelle Diane Dickey and husband Willis of Stonington, IL; Melissa Darlene Huggins of Clermont, FL; and Charles Michael Lynch and wife Stephanie Ann of Decatur, IL; 16 grandchildren with one grandson on the way; 19 great-grandchildren with two great-granddaughters on the way; and one twin brother, Carl Joe Lynch of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Patricia, and one brother, John David Lynch.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home and with visitation one hour prior to service time. Graveside Services will be at Graceland Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to: Macon County Animal Shelter.

