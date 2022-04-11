Jan. 16, 1947 - Apr. 9, 2022

WELDON – Charles L. "Ozzie" Pearl, 75 of Weldon, IL passed away 6:02 p.m., April 9, 2022 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private graveside services will be at Friday, April 15, 2022 at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Carle Auxiliary Guest House, Carle Center for Philanthropy, 611 West Park St., Urbana, IL 61801 or the Weldon United Methodist Church, Weldon, IL.

Ozzie was born January 16, 1947 in Monticello, IL, the son of Jack C. and Helen M. (Cobb) Pearl. He married Linda (Humphrey) Peterson December 1980. He and Linda were married for 41 years. Prior to farming with Linda for 41 years, he farmed alongside his dad.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Pearl, Weldon, IL; sons: Jay (Sarah) Peterson, Clinton, IL and Jim (Karen) Peterson, Mt. Dora, FL; grandsons: Dustin (Jessica) Peterson and Dexter (Megan) Peterson; granddaughters: Emily Peterson and Lindsey Peterson; great-grandchildren: Julian Peterson, Vivian Peterson, Aubrey Peterson, and Ava Peterson; aunt, Sharon Pearl; cousins: Scott Pearl, Dan Pearl, Pat Pearl, and Russ Pearl, and the late Jeff Pearl; close cousin, Debbie (Mark) Haas and their children, Blake and Lizabeth. Special friends: Dick Helton and Terry Lubbers also survive.

Ozzie graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School and attended Commercial Business College in Urbana. He worked in the Weldon Post Office and served in the Army in Vietnam for one year. Ozzie sold insurance with the Clodfelder Agency in Mahomet.

Ozzie loved Square Dance Calling and entertaining various groups and nursing homes for 51 years. He was inducted into the Illinois Square Dance Hall of Fame which he was very proud of. He also had a square dance radio program on WHOW.

