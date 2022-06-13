Feb. 10, 1942 - June 8, 2022

CHAMPAIGN — Charles M. Hundley, 80, of Champaign, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. He was born February 10, 1942, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, IL. The son of Charles Everett and June (Wheatley) Hundley.

He is survived by his wife Barbara (Shelton) Hundley of 49 years; his sister Chris (Denny) Forbes of Mt. Zion, IL; two nephews; and one great-nephew.

Charles attended grade school in Champaign and Decatur, IL where he graduated from MacArthur High School in Decatur in 1960.

He attended SlU-Carbondale, Business Management. In 1974 he began his U of I career as Benefits Coordinator for the three campuses. In 1980 he was named Chief Investment Officer and Associate Executive Director of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS). In 1986 Charles began his career with the Northern Trust Company in Chicago. He was Vice President in the Corporate and Institutional Services area. He advised Executive Directors, Trustees, Consultants, and Money Managers, of very large State and Municipal Public Pension Funds (billion dollar), about master custody and related services, which included securities lending, enhanced cash management, performance measurement, and investment management. While at Northern Trust, Charles served on numerous State Pension Advisory Boards. The Public Fund Division was new, and over the years the entire custody division became one of the nation's three largest Master Custodians. Charles retired from Northern Trust in 2002.

Charles has a long history of serving the University of Illinois and the Champaign/Urbana community. His boards and volunteer work include Treasurer, University of Illinois United Way, 1975-1976, Board of Directors and Treasurer of the National Academy of Arts, 1976-1987, Board of Directors and Treasurer Developmental Services Center (DSC), 1977-1981. Board of Directors and Treasurer Disabled Citizens Foundation (DCF), 1977-1981, Editor and Publisher of the University Risk Management and Insurance Association Journal, 1975-1980, Spurlock Museum Trustee, Past President, 1983-Present, and Trustee Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.

Charles currently manages Shelton the family farm, in Moultrie County. He also served as a volunteer at Japan House and was a Member of Urbana Rotary. He is a three-time Kentucky Colonel for the State of Kentucky. Charles' love and commitment was to the Spurlock Museum at the University of Illinois where he served as Board President, Treasurer, Vice President, Trustee and currently serving as Chairman of the Development Committee.

In the 1960 Charles became Communications Director and Crypto Custodian for the USNS Mercury an Apollo ship working on the NASA program for all the Apollo Space Flights and working on the Communications Tracking Ship and Top Chief Communications Center for the space tracking station in Asmara, Ethiopia.

The services will be held at Spurlock Museum, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at 600 S. Gregory St., Urbana, IL 61801. Masks will be required at the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Spurlock Museum Foundation. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.