SHELBYVILLE -- Charles M. Lord, 90, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Shelbyville in care of the funeral home.

Charles was born on March 10, 1930, in Canton, OH, the son of Raymond Clement and Martha Anne (Borowsky) Lord. Charles was a Master Sergeant in United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service and later worked at P&H Manufacturing in Shelbyville, IL. He married Helen J. Rezinas on March 11, 1951. Charles enjoyed building and flying radio control airplanes, golfing, and fishing.

Charles is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Ray (Jennifer) Lord of Sargent, TX, and Jerry (Julie) Lord of Decatur, IL; sister, Sue Rodrique of Seabeck, WA; 3 grandchildren, Emily Miller (Tyler), Kathy Bollum (Dan), and Jessica Lord; and 5 great grandchildren, Adelynn and Hudson Miller, and Lucas, Logan and Bennett Bollum.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Lord; and sister, Miriam Tait.

